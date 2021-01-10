INO COIN 24-Hour Trading Volume Hits $409,182.00 (INO)

INO COIN (CURRENCY:INO) traded 37.7% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on January 10th. One INO COIN coin can now be bought for about $4.88 or 0.00012960 BTC on exchanges. INO COIN has a total market capitalization of $878.53 million and approximately $409,182.00 worth of INO COIN was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, INO COIN has traded 14.7% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $16.21 or 0.00043040 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.89 or 0.00005010 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0769 or 0.00000204 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 14.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1,537.64 or 0.04082944 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded up 8.1% against the dollar and now trades at $13.19 or 0.00035036 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $117.81 or 0.00312832 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002658 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002655 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.50 or 0.00014605 BTC.

Revain (REV) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0116 or 0.00000031 BTC.

About INO COIN

INO COIN is a coin. INO COIN’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 180,003,180 coins. The official website for INO COIN is inocoin.eu . The Reddit community for INO COIN is /r/InoCoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . INO COIN’s official Twitter account is @inocoin2018 and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Ino Coin is a decentralized cryptocurrency built on Etherium. Launched in early 2018 by a team based in Malta, Ino Coin was built with the sole mission of helping new businesses with funding raising.After investing in INO, users can reportedly receive smart services products from the projects they support. Ino Coin aims to be the global platform for funding and guiding prospective young blockchain projects to success. It claims to be backed by a team with extensive technical and business skills. It aims to offer a decentralized system for joint decision making between the lead- team, project representatives, and investors and owners of the currency.A project with INO can be started on the INO platform. For additional information, refer to the official INO whitepaper. “

INO COIN Coin Trading

INO COIN can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as INO COIN directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade INO COIN should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy INO COIN using one of the exchanges listed above.

