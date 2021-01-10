Insight Chain (INB) Price Hits $1.65 on Top Exchanges

Insight Chain (CURRENCY:INB) traded down 9% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on January 10th. One Insight Chain coin can now be purchased for approximately $1.65 or 0.00004635 BTC on popular exchanges including $18.94, $24.43, $10.39 and $33.94. Insight Chain has a market cap of $578.20 million and $3.53 million worth of Insight Chain was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Insight Chain has traded up 5.3% against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

HEX (HEX) traded down 12.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0101 or 0.00000028 BTC.

Zilliqa (ZIL) traded down 17.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0642 or 0.00000180 BTC.

Quant (QNT) traded down 16% against the dollar and now trades at $15.55 or 0.00043617 BTC.

PARSIQ (PRQ) traded down 17.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.48 or 0.00001337 BTC.

MXC (MXC) traded 17.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0142 or 0.00000040 BTC.

1SG (1SG) traded up 7,246% against the dollar and now trades at $7.37 or 0.00020840 BTC.

Egoras Dollar (EUSD) traded down 16.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.98 or 0.00002774 BTC.

USDQ (USDQ) traded down 9.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.92 or 0.00002610 BTC.

ETERNAL TOKEN (XET) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0481 or 0.00000514 BTC.

Qubitica (QBIT) traded down 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $4.84 or 0.00013693 BTC.

Insight Chain Profile

Insight Chain is a coin. Insight Chain’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 349,902,689 coins. Insight Chain’s official website is www.insightchain.io . Insight Chain’s official Twitter account is @InsightChain and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling Insight Chain

Insight Chain can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: $33.94, $18.94, $51.55, $32.15, $20.33, $5.60, $24.43, $50.98, $24.68, $10.39, $13.77 and $7.50. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Insight Chain directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Insight Chain should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Insight Chain using one of the exchanges listed above.

