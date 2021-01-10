Insight Protocol (INX) Trading 4.5% Lower This Week

Insight Protocol (CURRENCY:INX) traded down 4.9% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on January 10th. Insight Protocol has a market capitalization of $1.47 million and approximately $317.00 worth of Insight Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Insight Protocol token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0081 or 0.00000021 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Insight Protocol has traded down 4.5% against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 5.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $16.35 or 0.00042395 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.97 or 0.00005101 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 7.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0773 or 0.00000200 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded up 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $14.15 or 0.00036697 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1,548.93 or 0.04015750 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 7.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $127.34 or 0.00330134 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002592 BTC.

Celsius (CEL) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $5.56 or 0.00014409 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002593 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 8.5% against the dollar and now trades at $5.61 or 0.00014552 BTC.

Insight Protocol Token Profile

Insight Protocol (INX) is a token. Its launch date was November 5th, 2018. Insight Protocol’s total supply is 2,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 182,685,663 tokens. The official message board for Insight Protocol is medium.com/@insightprotocol . Insight Protocol’s official Twitter account is @inmax_exchange and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Insight Protocol is inxprotocol.io/en

Buying and Selling Insight Protocol

