Insights Network (INSTAR) Trading Up 20.3% Over Last Week

Insights Network (CURRENCY:INSTAR) traded down 16.7% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on January 10th. Over the last week, Insights Network has traded 20.3% higher against the dollar. One Insights Network token can now be purchased for about $0.0271 or 0.00000070 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including IDEX, Bancor Network and Bibox. Insights Network has a market capitalization of $5.33 million and approximately $6,460.00 worth of Insights Network was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Insights Network alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 4.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $16.56 or 0.00042543 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 6.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.97 or 0.00005071 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 6.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0776 or 0.00000199 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 10% higher against the dollar and now trades at $14.43 or 0.00037084 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 8% against the dollar and now trades at $127.31 or 0.00327168 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1,546.79 or 0.03974894 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002570 BTC.

Celsius (CEL) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.37 or 0.00013810 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002570 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 8% against the dollar and now trades at $5.57 or 0.00014312 BTC.

Insights Network Profile

Insights Network is a token. Its launch date was February 28th, 2018. Insights Network’s total supply is 282,692,352 tokens and its circulating supply is 196,753,508 tokens. Insights Network’s official website is www.insights.network . Insights Network’s official Twitter account is @instartoken . The official message board for Insights Network is medium.com/@InsightsNetwork

Buying and Selling Insights Network

Insights Network can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Bibox, IDEX and Bancor Network. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Insights Network directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Insights Network should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Insights Network using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Insights Network Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Insights Network and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.