Insolar 24 Hour Volume Reaches $139,318.00 (XNS)

Insolar (CURRENCY:XNS) traded 4% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 7:00 AM ET on January 10th. Insolar has a total market capitalization of $374,709.38 and $139,318.00 worth of Insolar was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Insolar has traded 7.2% higher against the US dollar. One Insolar coin can currently be bought for $0.0037 or 0.00000009 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Kucoin, and Hitbtc and Bitmax.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tezos (XTZ) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.61 or 0.00006603 BTC.

Dimension Chain (EON) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00000887 BTC.

Adshares (ADS) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0639 or 0.00000162 BTC.

Apex (CPX) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0023 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Smoke (SMOKE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0444 or 0.00001179 BTC.

DAPPSTER (DLISK) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Tezos (Pre-Launch) (XTZ) traded 16.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.26 or 0.00049283 BTC.

Xeonbit Token (XNS) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0041 or 0.00000010 BTC.

Crypxie (CPX) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.71 or 0.00009400 BTC.

Insolar Profile

Insolar uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was August 1st, 2018. Insolar’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 100,000,000 coins. The Reddit community for Insolar is /r/insolar/ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for Insolar is medium.com/insolar . Insolar’s official Twitter account is @insolario and its Facebook page is accessible here . Insolar’s official website is insolar.io

Buying and Selling Insolar

Insolar can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Kucoin, and Hitbtc and Bitmax. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Insolar directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Insolar should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Insolar using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

