Insula (ISLA) Trading Up 28% Over Last 7 Days

Insula (CURRENCY:ISLA) traded down 1% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 16:00 PM ET on January 10th. Over the last week, Insula has traded 28% higher against the U.S. dollar. Insula has a market cap of $126,147.78 and $9,859.00 worth of Insula was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Insula token can currently be purchased for $0.20 or 0.00000531 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Insula alerts:

HEX (HEX) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0116 or 0.00000031 BTC.

Zilliqa (ZIL) traded down 8.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0719 or 0.00000191 BTC.

Insight Chain (INB) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.74 or 0.00004641 BTC.

Quant (QNT) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $16.08 or 0.00042779 BTC.

PARSIQ (PRQ) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00001320 BTC.

MXC (MXC) traded 31.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0159 or 0.00000042 BTC.

Egoras Dollar (EUSD) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.11 or 0.00002947 BTC.

USDQ (USDQ) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002657 BTC.

ETERNAL TOKEN (XET) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0481 or 0.00000514 BTC.

Qubitica (QBIT) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.99 or 0.00013276 BTC.

Insula Profile

Insula (ISLA) is a token. Insula’s total supply is 1,049,676 tokens and its circulating supply is 632,349 tokens. Insula’s official website is www.insulainvestments.com

Buying and Selling Insula

Insula can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Insula directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Insula should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Insula using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Insula Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Insula and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.