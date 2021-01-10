INT Chain Market Capitalization Hits $10.81 Million (INT)

INT Chain (CURRENCY:INT) traded 4.1% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on January 10th. Over the last week, INT Chain has traded 5.4% lower against the US dollar. INT Chain has a total market capitalization of $10.81 million and approximately $889,058.00 worth of INT Chain was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One INT Chain coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0240 or 0.00000211 BTC on exchanges including CoinEgg, OKEx, Ethfinex and OKEx Korea.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 13.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.45 or 0.00041901 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 10.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.86 or 0.00005046 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 13.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0737 or 0.00000200 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $13.12 or 0.00035569 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $117.43 or 0.00318429 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002711 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 17.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1,395.05 or 0.03782892 BTC.

Celsius (CEL) traded 6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.15 or 0.00013961 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002711 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 5.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00014803 BTC.

INT Chain Coin Profile

INT Chain is a coin. It launched on December 1st, 2017. INT Chain’s total supply is 960,329,508 coins and its circulating supply is 449,560,377 coins. INT Chain’s official website is intchain.io . INT Chain’s official Twitter account is @INTCHAIN . The Reddit community for INT Chain is /r/int_chain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Buying and Selling INT Chain

INT Chain can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Ethfinex, CoinEgg, OKEx, OKEx Korea and Allcoin. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as INT Chain directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire INT Chain should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy INT Chain using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

