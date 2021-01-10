INT Chain Reaches One Day Volume of $889,058.00 (INT)

INT Chain (CURRENCY:INT) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on January 10th. One INT Chain coin can currently be purchased for $0.0240 or 0.00000211 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Allcoin, OKEx Korea, OKEx and Ethfinex. During the last week, INT Chain has traded 5.4% lower against the dollar. INT Chain has a market capitalization of $10.81 million and $889,058.00 worth of INT Chain was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.34 or 0.00043405 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.97 or 0.00004940 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0828 or 0.00000207 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 53.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1,768.12 or 0.04426402 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 9.3% against the dollar and now trades at $123.76 or 0.00309817 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 14.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.44 or 0.00033643 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002505 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002504 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 6.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.26 or 0.00013159 BTC.

Revain (REV) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0117 or 0.00000029 BTC.

About INT Chain

INT Chain (INT) is a coin. It was first traded on December 1st, 2017. INT Chain’s total supply is 960,329,508 coins and its circulating supply is 449,560,377 coins. INT Chain’s official website is intchain.io . The Reddit community for INT Chain is /r/int_chain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . INT Chain’s official Twitter account is @INTCHAIN

Buying and Selling INT Chain

INT Chain can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Ethfinex, Allcoin, OKEx, CoinEgg and OKEx Korea. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as INT Chain directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire INT Chain should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase INT Chain using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

