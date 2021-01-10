InterDigital, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDCC) Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.35

InterDigital, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDCC) announced a quarterly dividend on Friday, December 11th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, January 13th will be given a dividend of 0.35 per share by the Wireless communications provider on Wednesday, January 27th. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.10%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 12th.

InterDigital has increased its dividend payment by 12.0% over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 1 years. InterDigital has a payout ratio of 70.7% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect InterDigital to earn $1.94 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.40 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 72.2%.

Get InterDigital alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ IDCC opened at $66.79 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 3.25, a quick ratio of 3.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The company has a market cap of $2.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.79, a PEG ratio of 3.81 and a beta of 1.16. InterDigital has a 12 month low of $31.04 and a 12 month high of $67.06. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $61.40 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $59.85.

InterDigital (NASDAQ:IDCC) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.76 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.62. The firm had revenue of $87.49 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $85.49 million. InterDigital had a return on equity of 5.25% and a net margin of 16.17%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 20.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.07 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that InterDigital will post 1.07 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on IDCC shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded InterDigital from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $60.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 7th. BidaskClub upgraded InterDigital from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $86.20.

InterDigital Company Profile

InterDigital, Inc designs and develops technologies that enable and enhance wireless communications in the United States and internationally. It provides technology solutions for use in digital cellular and wireless products and networks, including 2G, 3G, 4G, 5G, and IEEE 802-related products and networks.

Featured Story: Fundamental Analysis – How It Helps Investors

Receive News & Ratings for InterDigital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for InterDigital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.