InvestDigital (IDT) 1-Day Volume Tops $134,514.00

InvestDigital (CURRENCY:IDT) traded down 5.5% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 22:00 PM ET on January 10th. InvestDigital has a market cap of $162,161.16 and approximately $134,514.00 worth of InvestDigital was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One InvestDigital coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0020 or 0.00000005 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including $32.15, $50.98, $13.77 and $7.50. In the last seven days, InvestDigital has traded 15.6% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get InvestDigital alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002735 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 10% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00000820 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 11.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.70 or 0.00023804 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 7.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $41.07 or 0.00112388 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $79.08 or 0.00215035 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $23.30 or 0.00063769 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $89.41 or 0.00244685 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $22.62 or 0.00061892 BTC.

yearn.finance (YFI) traded 12.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $32,121.13 or 0.87901828 BTC.

About InvestDigital

InvestDigital’s total supply is 800,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 82,961,956 coins. The official website for InvestDigital is investdigital.info

InvestDigital Coin Trading

InvestDigital can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: $10.39, $7.50, $32.15, $51.55, $5.60, $13.77, $33.94, $20.33, $24.43, $24.68, $18.94 and $50.98. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as InvestDigital directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade InvestDigital should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase InvestDigital using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for InvestDigital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for InvestDigital and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.