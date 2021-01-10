InvestDigital (IDT) Price Up 23.3% This Week

InvestDigital (CURRENCY:IDT) traded 13% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on January 10th. InvestDigital has a total market capitalization of $171,521.21 and $127,076.00 worth of InvestDigital was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One InvestDigital coin can currently be purchased for $0.0020 or 0.00000005 BTC on major exchanges including $24.68, $33.94, $50.98 and $7.50. During the last seven days, InvestDigital has traded 23.3% higher against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get InvestDigital alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002517 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00000838 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $9.48 or 0.00023850 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $43.39 or 0.00109131 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $79.08 or 0.00215035 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 8.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $253.48 or 0.00637568 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $92.68 or 0.00233123 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $22.00 or 0.00055337 BTC.

InvestDigital Coin Profile

InvestDigital’s total supply is 800,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 83,673,895 coins. InvestDigital’s official website is investdigital.info

Buying and Selling InvestDigital

InvestDigital can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: $10.39, $18.94, $24.43, $13.77, $51.55, $7.50, $20.33, $32.15, $24.68, $50.98, $5.60 and $33.94. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as InvestDigital directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade InvestDigital should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase InvestDigital using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for InvestDigital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for InvestDigital and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.