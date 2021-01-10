Invictus Hyperion Fund Trading Up 12.4% This Week (IHF)

Invictus Hyperion Fund (CURRENCY:IHF) traded 4.2% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on January 10th. Invictus Hyperion Fund has a market capitalization of $17.44 million and approximately $41,762.00 worth of Invictus Hyperion Fund was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Invictus Hyperion Fund has traded 12.4% higher against the US dollar. One Invictus Hyperion Fund coin can currently be purchased for about $0.15 or 0.00000391 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Invictus Hyperion Fund alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $16.28 or 0.00043541 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 6.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.91 or 0.00005107 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 10.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0748 or 0.00000200 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1,502.47 or 0.04017589 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 7.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.52 or 0.00036151 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00002688 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $117.98 or 0.00315485 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002673 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 5.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.49 or 0.00014691 BTC.

Revain (REV) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0116 or 0.00000031 BTC.

Invictus Hyperion Fund Coin Profile

Invictus Hyperion Fund (CRYPTO:IHF) is a coin. Invictus Hyperion Fund’s total supply is 119,941,689 coins and its circulating supply is 119,237,896 coins. Invictus Hyperion Fund’s official Twitter account is @ic_invictus and its Facebook page is accessible here . Invictus Hyperion Fund’s official website is invictuscapital.com/hyperion . The Reddit community for Invictus Hyperion Fund is /r/invictuscapital and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “The Invictus Hyperion Fund is a platform for investors who want to gain access to diversified portfolios of expertly-vetted early phase investments in the blockchain economy. The main functions of Hyperion Fund ecosystem are exposure to diversified portfolios, the power of syndication, expert engagement with entrepreneurs, AI intelligence in the prediction of ICO’s, 24 hours trading and ICO guidance/promotion. The Invictus Hyperion Fund native asset is the IHF token. IHF token is an Ethereum-based ERC20 utility token to be used as a payment method to gain access to the diversified portfolios. “

Buying and Selling Invictus Hyperion Fund

Invictus Hyperion Fund can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Invictus Hyperion Fund directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Invictus Hyperion Fund should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Invictus Hyperion Fund using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Invictus Hyperion Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Invictus Hyperion Fund and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.