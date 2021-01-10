IONChain (IONC) Price Hits $0.0024

IONChain (CURRENCY:IONC) traded 18% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 23:00 PM ET on January 10th. In the last seven days, IONChain has traded 20.9% lower against the dollar. One IONChain token can now be purchased for about $0.0024 or 0.00000007 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. IONChain has a total market capitalization of $296,648.51 and approximately $5,939.00 worth of IONChain was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get IONChain alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 15.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $14.82 or 0.00042444 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 16.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.70 or 0.00004860 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 17.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0686 or 0.00000197 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002865 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 17.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1,389.09 or 0.03979585 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 10.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $12.37 or 0.00035440 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 8.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $108.90 or 0.00311982 BTC.

Celsius (CEL) traded 8.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.93 or 0.00014123 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002865 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.04 or 0.00014441 BTC.

IONChain Token Profile

IONChain (IONC) is a token. IONChain’s total supply is 520,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 121,180,605 tokens. IONChain’s official Twitter account is @IONChain and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for IONChain is medium.com/@IONChain . IONChain’s official website is ionchain.org

According to CryptoCompare, “IONChain aims to become the underlying particle in the Internet of Things (IoT) ecosystem. Through their IONChain Protocol, IONChain will serve as the link between IoT devices, supporting decentralized peer-to-peer application interaction between devices. In the IONChain ecosystem, every IoT device that provides valuable data can act as a mining machine. Once connected to the IONChain network, a device will constantly contribute its calculative power via the Ionization Algorithm and in turn, receive IONC tokens as mining reward. IONChain has created a unique consensus algorithm to determine the value contributed by IoT devices. A device’s contribution is jointly determined by the Data Quality Proof Consensus and Time Lapse Proof Consensus. “

IONChain Token Trading

IONChain can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as IONChain directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade IONChain should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase IONChain using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for IONChain Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for IONChain and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.