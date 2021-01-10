IOST (IOST) Reaches 1-Day Trading Volume of $242.78 Million

IOST (CURRENCY:IOST) traded down 27.6% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on January 10th. IOST has a market cap of $134.52 million and approximately $242.78 million worth of IOST was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, IOST has traded 47.4% higher against the US dollar. One IOST token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0088 or 0.00000025 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including HitBTC, Upbit, IDAX and Zebpay.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 15.6% against the dollar and now trades at $14.95 or 0.00041933 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 13.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.74 or 0.00004872 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 16.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0697 or 0.00000195 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded down 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $12.69 or 0.00035595 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002805 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 18.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1,392.70 or 0.03906408 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $111.35 or 0.00312326 BTC.

Celsius (CEL) traded down 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $4.99 or 0.00014010 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002804 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $5.12 or 0.00014369 BTC.

IOST Profile

IOST is a token. It launched on January 20th, 2018. IOST’s total supply is 22,252,662,042 tokens and its circulating supply is 15,324,121,695 tokens. The official website for IOST is iost.io . IOST’s official message board is medium.com/@iostoken . The Reddit community for IOST is /r/IOStoken . IOST’s official Twitter account is @IOStoken

IOST Token Trading

IOST can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: IDAX, Upbit, DigiFinex, Bitkub, DDEX, OKEx, Livecoin, BigONE, BitMax, Koinex, HitBTC, Kucoin, OTCBTC, Binance, Coineal, Zebpay, CoinZest, BitMart, Ethfinex, Huobi, Cobinhood, WazirX, Bithumb, Hotbit, Kyber Network, Bitrue, GOPAX, ABCC, CoinBene, DragonEX, IDEX, GBX Digital Asset Exchange and Vebitcoin. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as IOST directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire IOST should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy IOST using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

