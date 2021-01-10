IOST Price Reaches $0.0107 on Exchanges (IOST)

IOST (CURRENCY:IOST) traded 13.2% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on January 10th. IOST has a market capitalization of $163.99 million and $391.29 million worth of IOST was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, IOST has traded 88.2% higher against the U.S. dollar. One IOST token can now be purchased for about $0.0107 or 0.00000027 BTC on popular exchanges including Vebitcoin, Huobi, Livecoin and BitMax.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 6% against the dollar and now trades at $17.07 or 0.00042912 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 5.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00004915 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0816 or 0.00000204 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 45.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1,718.22 or 0.04302276 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded up 13.2% against the dollar and now trades at $13.62 or 0.00034108 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $123.46 or 0.00309137 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002505 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002504 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 15.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.80 or 0.00014518 BTC.

Revain (REV) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0117 or 0.00000029 BTC.

IOST Profile

IOST (IOST) is a token. Its genesis date was January 20th, 2018. IOST’s total supply is 22,252,662,042 tokens and its circulating supply is 15,324,121,695 tokens. IOST’s official Twitter account is @IOStoken . The Reddit community for IOST is /r/IOStoken . The official message board for IOST is medium.com/@iostoken . The official website for IOST is iost.io

IOST Token Trading

IOST can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Kyber Network, IDEX, Coineal, DragonEX, CoinBene, Ethfinex, DigiFinex, Upbit, Bitkub, ABCC, IDAX, Hotbit, Bithumb, Kucoin, GOPAX, Cobinhood, Livecoin, OTCBTC, Koinex, Huobi, DDEX, OKEx, WazirX, Binance, CoinZest, BitMax, Bitrue, Zebpay, GBX Digital Asset Exchange, BitMart, Vebitcoin, HitBTC and BigONE. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as IOST directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade IOST should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy IOST using one of the exchanges listed above.

