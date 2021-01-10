IoT Chain Market Capitalization Hits $4.21 Million (ITC)

IoT Chain (CURRENCY:ITC) traded down 19.4% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on January 10th. In the last seven days, IoT Chain has traded up 11.8% against the US dollar. One IoT Chain token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0483 or 0.00000138 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. IoT Chain has a total market capitalization of $4.21 million and $2.72 million worth of IoT Chain was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Poseidon Network (QQQ) traded down 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0272 or 0.00000078 BTC.

Obyte (GBYTE) traded down 16.7% against the dollar and now trades at $21.26 or 0.00060902 BTC.

VITE (VITE) traded 14.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0149 or 0.00000043 BTC.

HYCON (HYC) traded 11.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000004 BTC.

TrustNote (TTT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

About IoT Chain

IoT Chain is a token. Its launch date was November 24th, 2017. IoT Chain’s total supply is 99,999,999 tokens and its circulating supply is 87,214,657 tokens. The Reddit community for IoT Chain is /r/itcofficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for IoT Chain is iotchain.io . IoT Chain’s official Twitter account is @IoT_Chain and its Facebook page is accessible here

IoT Chain Token Trading

IoT Chain can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as IoT Chain directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade IoT Chain should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase IoT Chain using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

