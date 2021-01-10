IOTA (MIOTA) Achieves Market Cap of $1.18 Billion

IOTA (CURRENCY:MIOTA) traded down 5.3% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on January 10th. One IOTA coin can now be purchased for about $0.42 or 0.00001070 BTC on popular exchanges. IOTA has a total market capitalization of $1.18 billion and approximately $106.43 million worth of IOTA was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, IOTA has traded up 46.8% against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get IOTA alerts:

Poseidon Network (QQQ) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0293 or 0.00000074 BTC.

Obyte (GBYTE) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $25.53 or 0.00064465 BTC.

VITE (VITE) traded 8.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0161 or 0.00000041 BTC.

IoT Chain (ITC) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0570 or 0.00000144 BTC.

HYCON (HYC) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0014 or 0.00000003 BTC.

TrustNote (TTT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

DEXON (DXN) traded up 12.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00001942 BTC.

About IOTA

IOTA (CRYPTO:MIOTA) is a Tangle coin that uses the

Directed Acyclic Graph (DAG)

hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was July 17th, 2016. IOTA’s total supply is 2,779,530,283 coins. The official website for IOTA is www.iota.org. IOTA’s official Twitter account is @iotatoken and its Facebook page is accessible here. IOTA’s official message board is forum.iota.org. The Reddit community for IOTA is /r/Iota and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

IOTA Coin Trading

IOTA can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as IOTA directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade IOTA should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy IOTA using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for IOTA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for IOTA and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.