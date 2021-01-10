IOTA (MIOTA) Hits One Day Trading Volume of $87.63 Million

IOTA (CURRENCY:MIOTA) traded down 4.8% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on January 10th. IOTA has a total market capitalization of $1.16 billion and $87.63 million worth of IOTA was traded on exchanges in the last day. One IOTA coin can currently be bought for $0.42 or 0.00001109 BTC on exchanges. During the last seven days, IOTA has traded up 36.3% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Poseidon Network (QQQ) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0293 or 0.00000078 BTC.

Obyte (GBYTE) traded down 14% against the dollar and now trades at $22.26 or 0.00059202 BTC.

VITE (VITE) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0163 or 0.00000043 BTC.

IoT Chain (ITC) traded down 10% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0544 or 0.00000145 BTC.

HYCON (HYC) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0014 or 0.00000004 BTC.

TrustNote (TTT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

IOTA Coin Profile

IOTA (MIOTA) is a Tangle coin that uses the

Directed Acyclic Graph (DAG)

hashing algorithm. It was first traded on July 17th, 2016. IOTA’s total supply is 2,779,530,283 coins. The official message board for IOTA is forum.iota.org. The Reddit community for IOTA is /r/Iota and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for IOTA is www.iota.org. IOTA’s official Twitter account is @iotatoken and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling IOTA

IOTA can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: .

