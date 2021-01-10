IoTeX Tops 24 Hour Volume of $3.86 Million (IOTX)

IoTeX (CURRENCY:IOTX) traded down 9.6% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on January 10th. One IoTeX token can currently be bought for about $0.0072 or 0.00000020 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Coineal, Bgogo, Bilaxy and Kucoin. IoTeX has a market capitalization of $41.54 million and $3.86 million worth of IoTeX was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, IoTeX has traded up 9.5% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $15.96 or 0.00043516 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 6.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.91 or 0.00005207 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 10.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0743 or 0.00000203 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded up 8.4% against the dollar and now trades at $13.50 or 0.00036804 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1,477.71 or 0.04029785 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $117.83 or 0.00321336 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002733 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002727 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 6% against the dollar and now trades at $5.49 or 0.00014971 BTC.

Revain (REV) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0116 or 0.00000032 BTC.

IoTeX Token Profile

IOTX is a token. Its genesis date was May 21st, 2018. IoTeX’s total supply is 9,644,304,442 tokens and its circulating supply is 5,734,304,441 tokens. IoTeX’s official website is iotex.io . The official message board for IoTeX is medium.com/@iotex . The Reddit community for IoTeX is /r/IoTex and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . IoTeX’s official Twitter account is @iotex_io and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling IoTeX

IoTeX can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Kucoin, Gate.io, IDEX, Binance, Coineal, Bilaxy and Bgogo. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as IoTeX directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire IoTeX should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy IoTeX using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

