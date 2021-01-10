IQ.cash Price Down 14.9% Over Last Week (IQ)

IQ.cash (CURRENCY:IQ) traded 18.2% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on January 10th. During the last seven days, IQ.cash has traded 14.9% lower against the dollar. IQ.cash has a market cap of $170,627.31 and approximately $162,697.00 worth of IQ.cash was traded on exchanges in the last day. One IQ.cash coin can now be purchased for $0.0143 or 0.00000036 BTC on popular exchanges including Crex24, Cryptopia, Mercatox and CryptoBridge.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get IQ.cash alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002519 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00000840 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.40 or 0.00023677 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $43.29 or 0.00108999 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $79.08 or 0.00215035 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $249.00 or 0.00626978 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $91.84 or 0.00231248 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $21.92 or 0.00055195 BTC.

About IQ.cash

IQ.cash’s launch date was July 14th, 2018. IQ.cash’s total supply is 19,821,219 coins and its circulating supply is 11,962,738 coins. IQ.cash’s official Twitter account is @Everipedia . IQ.cash’s official website is iq.cash

Buying and Selling IQ.cash

IQ.cash can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Cryptopia, CryptoBridge, Crex24 and Mercatox. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as IQ.cash directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade IQ.cash should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase IQ.cash using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for IQ.cash Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for IQ.cash and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.