IQeon (IQN) Reaches Market Cap of $12.34 Million

IQeon (CURRENCY:IQN) traded down 0.7% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 12:00 PM ET on January 10th. IQeon has a total market capitalization of $12.34 million and $167,792.00 worth of IQeon was traded on exchanges in the last day. One IQeon token can now be purchased for about $2.25 or 0.00005697 BTC on exchanges including Token Store, Exrates and YoBit. During the last seven days, IQeon has traded up 3.7% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002536 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00000826 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $9.31 or 0.00023606 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $43.25 or 0.00109625 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $79.08 or 0.00215035 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 5.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $236.94 or 0.00600532 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $89.55 or 0.00226969 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $21.42 or 0.00054276 BTC.

Celsius (CEL) traded 8.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.93 or 0.00012485 BTC.

About IQeon

IQeon’s total supply is 5,491,860 tokens. IQeon’s official website is iqeon.io . The official message board for IQeon is medium.com/@iqeon . The Reddit community for IQeon is /r/IQeon and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . IQeon’s official Twitter account is @IQeon and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling IQeon

IQeon can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Token Store, YoBit and Exrates. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as IQeon directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade IQeon should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase IQeon using one of the exchanges listed above.

