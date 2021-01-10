IRISnet (IRIS) Achieves Market Cap of $43.36 Million

IRISnet (CURRENCY:IRIS) traded down 12.5% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on January 10th. One IRISnet coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0461 or 0.00000123 BTC on major exchanges including Huobi Korea and Huobi Global. In the last seven days, IRISnet has traded up 23.4% against the US dollar. IRISnet has a market capitalization of $43.36 million and $5.29 million worth of IRISnet was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

IRISnet Coin Profile

IRISnet’s total supply is 2,002,784,046 coins and its circulating supply is 940,761,715 coins. The official website for IRISnet is www.irisnet.org . IRISnet’s official message board is medium.com/irisnet-blog . IRISnet’s official Twitter account is @irisnetwork

Buying and Selling IRISnet

IRISnet can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Huobi Global and Huobi Korea. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as IRISnet directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire IRISnet should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase IRISnet using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

