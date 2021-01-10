IZE Reaches 1-Day Volume of $18,415.00 (IZE)

IZE (CURRENCY:IZE) traded 10.6% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on January 10th. Over the last week, IZE has traded down 13.1% against the U.S. dollar. IZE has a total market capitalization of $597.09 million and $18,415.00 worth of IZE was traded on exchanges in the last day. One IZE token can now be purchased for $0.14 or 0.00000382 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002660 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00000832 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 6.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9.00 or 0.00023948 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 5% against the dollar and now trades at $41.61 or 0.00110691 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $79.08 or 0.00215035 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 15.5% against the dollar and now trades at $243.47 or 0.00647655 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $92.62 or 0.00246384 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 5.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22.43 or 0.00059663 BTC.

Celsius (CEL) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $5.06 or 0.00013472 BTC.

IZE Token Profile

IZE’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 4,160,881,000 tokens. IZE’s official website is izeholdings.io/en

Buying and Selling IZE

IZE can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as IZE directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade IZE should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy IZE using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

