Jade Currency (JADE) Hits 1-Day Trading Volume of $3.00

Jade Currency (CURRENCY:JADE) traded down 6% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on January 10th. One Jade Currency token can currently be purchased for about $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Jade Currency has a total market capitalization of $30,852.74 and $3.00 worth of Jade Currency was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Jade Currency has traded 14.2% higher against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Jade Currency alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002640 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00000831 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $9.10 or 0.00024023 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $41.84 or 0.00110444 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $79.08 or 0.00215035 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 16.9% against the dollar and now trades at $238.36 or 0.00629200 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 7.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22.69 or 0.00059895 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $89.44 or 0.00236086 BTC.

Celsius (CEL) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $5.11 or 0.00013491 BTC.

About Jade Currency

Jade Currency’s total supply is 125,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 81,200,000 tokens. The official website for Jade Currency is www.jadecurrency.com

Buying and Selling Jade Currency

Jade Currency can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Jade Currency directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Jade Currency should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Jade Currency using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Jade Currency Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Jade Currency and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.