Jarvis Network Achieves Market Capitalization of $2.87 Million (JRT)

Jarvis Network (CURRENCY:JRT) traded 6% higher against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on January 10th. In the last week, Jarvis Network has traded 54.3% higher against the dollar. One Jarvis Network token can currently be purchased for about $0.0990 or 0.00000258 BTC on major exchanges. Jarvis Network has a total market cap of $2.87 million and approximately $1.07 million worth of Jarvis Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002605 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00000819 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 4.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9.27 or 0.00024129 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $42.36 or 0.00110321 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $79.08 or 0.00215035 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 13.8% against the dollar and now trades at $248.22 or 0.00646426 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 17.1% against the dollar and now trades at $25.04 or 0.00065222 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $89.46 or 0.00232975 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $23.43 or 0.00061009 BTC.

Jarvis Network’s total supply is 225,861,521 tokens and its circulating supply is 29,005,880 tokens. Jarvis Network’s official website is www.jarvis.exchange/en . The official message board for Jarvis Network is medium.com/jarvis-edge

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Jarvis Network directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Jarvis Network should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Jarvis Network using one of the exchanges listed above.

