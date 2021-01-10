JD Coin Price Tops $0.13 (JDC)

JD Coin (CURRENCY:JDC) traded 21.5% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on January 10th. JD Coin has a market capitalization of $6.98 million and approximately $6,871.00 worth of JD Coin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One JD Coin coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.13 or 0.00000345 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, JD Coin has traded 31.6% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002627 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00000832 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 4.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9.18 or 0.00024119 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $42.13 or 0.00110659 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $79.08 or 0.00215035 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 12.8% against the dollar and now trades at $245.54 or 0.00644945 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 10.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $23.37 or 0.00061377 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $89.41 or 0.00234837 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $22.94 or 0.00060260 BTC.

About JD Coin

JD Coin’s genesis date was July 26th, 2017. JD Coin’s total supply is 84,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 53,151,795 coins. JD Coin’s official Twitter account is @JDS75738669 and its Facebook page is accessible here . JD Coin’s official website is www.jdcoin.us

Buying and Selling JD Coin

JD Coin can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as JD Coin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade JD Coin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase JD Coin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

