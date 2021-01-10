Jefferies Financial Group (NYSE:JEF) and Wetouch Technology (OTCMKTS:GLFWD) Head to Head Survey

Jefferies Financial Group (NYSE:JEF) and Wetouch Technology (OTCMKTS:GLFWD) are both finance companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, risk, earnings, valuation and dividends.

Profitability

Get Jefferies Financial Group alerts:

This table compares Jefferies Financial Group and Wetouch Technology’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Jefferies Financial Group 13.50% 7.65% 1.42% Wetouch Technology N/A N/A N/A

This table compares Jefferies Financial Group and Wetouch Technology’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Jefferies Financial Group $3.89 billion 1.73 $964.70 million $1.32 19.99 Wetouch Technology N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

Jefferies Financial Group has higher revenue and earnings than Wetouch Technology.

Volatility & Risk

Jefferies Financial Group has a beta of 1.45, suggesting that its stock price is 45% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Wetouch Technology has a beta of -0.53, suggesting that its stock price is 153% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current recommendations and price targets for Jefferies Financial Group and Wetouch Technology, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Jefferies Financial Group 0 0 2 0 3.00 Wetouch Technology 0 0 0 0 N/A

Jefferies Financial Group presently has a consensus price target of $26.50, suggesting a potential upside of 0.42%. Given Jefferies Financial Group’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Jefferies Financial Group is more favorable than Wetouch Technology.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

67.7% of Jefferies Financial Group shares are owned by institutional investors. 14.8% of Jefferies Financial Group shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 25.3% of Wetouch Technology shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Jefferies Financial Group beats Wetouch Technology on 8 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Jefferies Financial Group

Jefferies Financial Group Inc., a diversified financial services company, engages in investment banking and capital markets, asset management, and direct investing businesses in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia. The company also offers equities research, sales, and trading services; equity finance services comprising financing, securities lending, and other prime brokerage services; and wealth management services to high net worth individuals, their families and businesses, private equity and venture funds, and small institutions. In addition, it provides clients with sales and trading of investment grade corporate bonds, U.S. and European government and agency securities, municipal bonds, mortgage-backed and asset-backed securities, leveraged loans, consumer loans, high yield and distressed securities, emerging markets debt, interest rate, and credit derivative products, as well as foreign exchange trade execution and securitization; manages, invests in, and provides services to a diverse group of alternative asset management platforms across a spectrum of investment strategies and asset classes. The company was formerly known as Leucadia National Corporation and changed its name to Jefferies Financial Group Inc. in May 2018. Jefferies Financial Group Inc. was founded in 1968 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

About Wetouch Technology

There is no company description available for Wetouch Technology Inc.

Receive News & Ratings for Jefferies Financial Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Jefferies Financial Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.