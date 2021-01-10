Jetcoin Reaches Market Cap of $317,142.20 (JET)

Jetcoin (CURRENCY:JET) traded 4.9% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on January 10th. Over the last seven days, Jetcoin has traded up 39.7% against the dollar. Jetcoin has a total market cap of $317,142.20 and $960,299.00 worth of Jetcoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Jetcoin token can now be purchased for about $0.0325 or 0.00000083 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $16.56 or 0.00042543 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.97 or 0.00005071 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 6.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0776 or 0.00000199 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded up 10% against the dollar and now trades at $14.43 or 0.00037084 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $127.31 or 0.00327168 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1,546.79 or 0.03974894 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002570 BTC.

Celsius (CEL) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $5.37 or 0.00013810 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002570 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.57 or 0.00014312 BTC.

Jetcoin Profile

Jetcoin (CRYPTO:JET) is a token. It launched on September 12th, 2017. Jetcoin’s total supply is 80,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 9,768,025 tokens. Jetcoin’s official Twitter account is @jetcoins and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Jetcoin is jetcoin.io . The Reddit community for Jetcoin is /r/Jetcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Buying and Selling Jetcoin

Jetcoin can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Jetcoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Jetcoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Jetcoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

