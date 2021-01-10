Jewel Trading Down 21.6% Over Last 7 Days (JWL)

Jewel (CURRENCY:JWL) traded 2.8% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on January 10th. In the last seven days, Jewel has traded 21.6% lower against the US dollar. One Jewel token can now be purchased for $0.17 or 0.00000444 BTC on major exchanges including P2PB2B, BTC-Alpha and Livecoin. Jewel has a market capitalization of $9.30 million and $333.00 worth of Jewel was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002612 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00000833 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9.21 or 0.00024066 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $16.57 or 0.00043287 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $42.51 or 0.00111052 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $79.08 or 0.00215035 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 11.2% against the dollar and now trades at $256.99 or 0.00671312 BTC.

USD Coin (USDC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002612 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

HEX (HEX) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0117 or 0.00000031 BTC.

Jewel Profile

Jewel is a token. Its genesis date was July 13th, 2016. Jewel’s total supply is 300,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 54,710,245 tokens. Jewel’s official Twitter account is @ and its Facebook page is accessible here . Jewel’s official website is jewelpay.org . The Reddit community for Jewel is /r/jewelpay and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for Jewel is medium.com/@jewelpay

Jewel Token Trading

Jewel can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: BTC-Alpha, Livecoin and P2PB2B. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Jewel directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Jewel should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Jewel using one of the exchanges listed above.

