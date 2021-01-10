Jibrel Network Price Up 63.1% Over Last Week (JNT)

Jibrel Network (CURRENCY:JNT) traded 9.7% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on January 10th. One Jibrel Network token can now be bought for $0.0229 or 0.00000060 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Kucoin, Gate.io, IDEX and Bibox. Jibrel Network has a total market cap of $3.88 million and $111,549.00 worth of Jibrel Network was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Jibrel Network has traded up 63.1% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Jibrel Network alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 5% against the dollar and now trades at $16.44 or 0.00043377 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 7.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.95 or 0.00005138 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0764 or 0.00000202 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 14% higher against the dollar and now trades at $14.74 or 0.00038887 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1,526.01 or 0.04027050 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 5.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $124.37 or 0.00328200 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002640 BTC.

Celsius (CEL) traded down 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $5.10 or 0.00013469 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002639 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $5.53 or 0.00014581 BTC.

Jibrel Network Profile

Jibrel Network (JNT) is a token. Its launch date was January 26th, 2018. Jibrel Network’s total supply is 200,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 169,843,069 tokens. Jibrel Network’s official message board is medium.com/@jibrelnetwork . Jibrel Network’s official Twitter account is @www.twitter.com/jibrelnetwork/ . The official website for Jibrel Network is jibrel.network . The Reddit community for Jibrel Network is /r/jibrelnetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Buying and Selling Jibrel Network

Jibrel Network can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Coinrail, Kucoin, IDEX, Bibox, HitBTC and Gate.io. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Jibrel Network directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Jibrel Network should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Jibrel Network using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Jibrel Network Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Jibrel Network and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.