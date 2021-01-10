Jobchain (JOB) Price Reaches $0.0007 on Exchanges

Jobchain (CURRENCY:JOB) traded down 56.7% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on January 10th. One Jobchain token can now be bought for approximately $0.0007 or 0.00000002 BTC on exchanges. Over the last seven days, Jobchain has traded down 39.8% against the dollar. Jobchain has a total market capitalization of $4.23 million and approximately $343.00 worth of Jobchain was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002612 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00000834 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $9.22 or 0.00024087 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $42.59 or 0.00111297 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $79.08 or 0.00215035 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 14.7% against the dollar and now trades at $242.69 or 0.00634204 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $89.47 or 0.00233799 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $20.94 or 0.00054717 BTC.

Celsius (CEL) traded 7.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.98 or 0.00013023 BTC.

Jobchain Profile

Jobchain’s total supply is 100,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 5,851,444,855 tokens. The official website for Jobchain is www.jobchain.com . Jobchain’s official message board is medium.com/jobchain

Jobchain Token Trading

Jobchain can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Jobchain directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Jobchain should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Jobchain using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

