Joint Ventures (JOINT) Price Up 27.9% Over Last Week

Joint Ventures (CURRENCY:JOINT) traded down 4.3% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on January 10th. Joint Ventures has a total market cap of $34,925.56 and approximately $6,304.00 worth of Joint Ventures was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Joint Ventures coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0016 or 0.00000004 BTC on exchanges. In the last week, Joint Ventures has traded up 27.9% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Joint Ventures alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 5.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $16.35 or 0.00042395 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.97 or 0.00005101 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 7.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0773 or 0.00000200 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 6.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $14.15 or 0.00036697 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $1,548.93 or 0.04015750 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 7.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $127.34 or 0.00330134 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002592 BTC.

Celsius (CEL) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.56 or 0.00014409 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002593 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 8.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.61 or 0.00014552 BTC.

Joint Ventures Coin Profile

Joint Ventures (JOINT) is a coin. Joint Ventures’ total supply is 616,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 22,248,085 coins. Joint Ventures’ official website is jointventures.io . Joint Ventures’ official Twitter account is @jointventuresio and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Joint Ventures is medium.com/jointventures

According to CryptoCompare, “Joint Ventures is a blockchain-based platform for digital content publishers. Their goal is to create an economy for online publishers that rewards every participant of the network, (including authors, commenters and advertisers alike) and minimizes the expenses on third-party commissions. By leveraging blockchain technology, Joint Venture addresses two of the major problems affecting the online advertising industry – lack of transparency (fraud) and the money wasted on useless middlemen commissions. JOINT is an Ethereum-based token that serves as a medium of exchange on the platform. Every transaction in their content economy requires Joint token. “

Joint Ventures Coin Trading

Joint Ventures can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Joint Ventures directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Joint Ventures should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Joint Ventures using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Joint Ventures Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Joint Ventures and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.