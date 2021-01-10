JUST Price Up 9.9% Over Last Week (JST)

JUST (CURRENCY:JST) traded 8.2% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on January 10th. During the last seven days, JUST has traded 9.9% higher against the dollar. JUST has a market cap of $58.99 million and approximately $108.46 million worth of JUST was traded on exchanges in the last day. One JUST token can now be purchased for $0.0261 or 0.00000069 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002632 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00000834 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9.18 or 0.00024151 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $42.33 or 0.00111395 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $79.08 or 0.00215035 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 11.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $253.45 or 0.00667057 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $89.52 or 0.00235592 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $21.99 or 0.00057873 BTC.

Celsius (CEL) traded down 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $5.04 or 0.00013252 BTC.

JUST Profile

JUST’s total supply is 9,900,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 2,260,326,706 tokens. The official message board for JUST is medium.com/@TronFoundation/the-testnet-of-the-tron-based-stablecoins-lending-platform-successfully-completed-platform-662e0649209f . The official website for JUST is just.network/#

Buying and Selling JUST

JUST can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as JUST directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire JUST should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase JUST using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

