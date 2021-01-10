JustBet (WINR) Price Reaches $0.0002 on Exchanges

JustBet (CURRENCY:WINR) traded down 3.3% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on January 10th. One JustBet token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC on major exchanges. During the last seven days, JustBet has traded 73.1% higher against the dollar. JustBet has a total market capitalization of $234,754.77 and $25,657.00 worth of JustBet was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002725 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00000830 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 6.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.95 or 0.00024402 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 6% against the dollar and now trades at $41.18 or 0.00112308 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $79.08 or 0.00215035 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 16.9% against the dollar and now trades at $240.42 or 0.00655637 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $89.51 or 0.00244087 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $21.96 or 0.00059890 BTC.

Celsius (CEL) traded down 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $4.99 or 0.00013614 BTC.

About JustBet

JustBet’s total supply is 1,289,581,928 tokens and its circulating supply is 961,692,175 tokens. JustBet’s official website is app.just.bet . JustBet’s official message board is medium.com/@Just_Bet

Buying and Selling JustBet

