JustLiquidity 24-Hour Trading Volume Reaches $607,737.00 (JUL)

JustLiquidity (CURRENCY:JUL) traded 0.2% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on January 10th. One JustLiquidity token can currently be purchased for about $30.17 or 0.00076477 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. JustLiquidity has a total market capitalization of $4.78 million and $607,737.00 worth of JustLiquidity was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, JustLiquidity has traded 15.5% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get JustLiquidity alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002536 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00000826 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $9.31 or 0.00023606 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $43.25 or 0.00109625 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $79.08 or 0.00215035 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $236.94 or 0.00600532 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $89.55 or 0.00226969 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $21.42 or 0.00054276 BTC.

Celsius (CEL) traded down 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $4.93 or 0.00012485 BTC.

About JustLiquidity

JustLiquidity’s total supply is 963,148 tokens and its circulating supply is 158,382 tokens. The official website for JustLiquidity is justliquidity.org . JustLiquidity’s official message board is medium.com/@justliquidity

JustLiquidity Token Trading

JustLiquidity can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as JustLiquidity directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire JustLiquidity should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase JustLiquidity using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for JustLiquidity Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for JustLiquidity and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.