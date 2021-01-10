Juventus Fan Token One Day Volume Hits $1.39 Million (JUV)

Juventus Fan Token (CURRENCY:JUV) traded 7.8% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on January 10th. Juventus Fan Token has a total market cap of $12.95 million and approximately $1.39 million worth of Juventus Fan Token was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Juventus Fan Token has traded down 13.9% against the dollar. One Juventus Fan Token token can now be bought for approximately $9.84 or 0.00025573 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002598 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00000823 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9.29 or 0.00024144 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $42.47 or 0.00110332 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $79.08 or 0.00215035 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 10.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $253.29 or 0.00658024 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 18.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $25.27 or 0.00065648 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $89.44 or 0.00232348 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $23.28 or 0.00060475 BTC.

Juventus Fan Token Token Profile

Juventus Fan Token’s total supply is 20,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,315,932 tokens. The official website for Juventus Fan Token is www.socios.com/juventus . Juventus Fan Token’s official message board is medium.com/socios

Juventus Fan Token Token Trading

Juventus Fan Token can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Juventus Fan Token directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Juventus Fan Token should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Juventus Fan Token using one of the exchanges listed above.

