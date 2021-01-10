K92 Mining Inc. (KNT.V) (CVE:KNT) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

K92 Mining Inc. (KNT.V) (CVE:KNT) has been assigned an average rating of “Buy” from the ten brokerages that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average twelve-month price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is C$9.77.

KNT has been the subject of several analyst reports. Eight Capital boosted their target price on K92 Mining Inc. (KNT.V) from C$11.00 to C$12.50 in a research report on Tuesday, November 17th. Scotiabank boosted their target price on K92 Mining Inc. (KNT.V) from C$7.75 to C$8.50 in a research report on Tuesday, October 13th. National Bank Financial set a C$12.25 price objective on K92 Mining Inc. (KNT.V) and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 22nd. Cormark boosted their price objective on K92 Mining Inc. (KNT.V) from C$8.50 to C$10.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 15th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity boosted their price objective on K92 Mining Inc. (KNT.V) from C$8.75 to C$12.50 in a research report on Tuesday, October 6th.

K92 Mining Inc. (KNT.V) stock opened at C$7.99 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of C$1.63 billion and a P/E ratio of 32.48. K92 Mining Inc. has a 1 year low of C$1.55 and a 1 year high of C$8.50. The business has a 50-day moving average of C$7.74 and a 200-day moving average of C$6.39. The company has a current ratio of 3.25, a quick ratio of 2.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.93.

K92 Mining Inc. (KNT.V) (CVE:KNT) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 16th. The company reported C$0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.09 by C($0.04). The firm had revenue of C$47.45 million during the quarter. Research analysts anticipate that K92 Mining Inc. will post 0.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About K92 Mining Inc. (KNT.V)

K92 Mining Inc engages in the mining, exploration, and development of mineral deposits in Papua New Guinea. The company produces gold, copper, and silver. Its principal property is the Kainantu property that covers an area of 725 square kilometers located in the Eastern Highlands province. The company is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

