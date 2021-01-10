KAR Auction Services, Inc. (NYSE:KAR) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.33 Per Share

Brokerages expect KAR Auction Services, Inc. (NYSE:KAR) to report earnings of $0.33 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have issued estimates for KAR Auction Services’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.23 to $0.44. KAR Auction Services reported earnings per share of $0.19 during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 73.7%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings results on Tuesday, February 16th.

On average, analysts expect that KAR Auction Services will report full year earnings of $0.93 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.80 to $1.05. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of $1.50 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.25 to $1.70. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for KAR Auction Services.

Get KAR Auction Services alerts:

KAR Auction Services (NYSE:KAR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, November 8th. The specialty retailer reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.17. KAR Auction Services had a return on equity of 6.50% and a net margin of 1.61%. The business had revenue of $593.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $624.45 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.35 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 15.4% compared to the same quarter last year.

KAR has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. BidaskClub upgraded KAR Auction Services from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on KAR Auction Services from $72.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 5th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded KAR Auction Services from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $21.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Stephens upgraded KAR Auction Services from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 1st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on KAR Auction Services from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $28.25.

NYSE:KAR opened at $20.08 on Friday. KAR Auction Services has a 12-month low of $9.41 and a 12-month high of $24.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 133.87, a P/E/G ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 1.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.56 and a quick ratio of 1.56. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $18.50 and a 200 day simple moving average of $16.41.

In other news, Director Mary Ellen Smith acquired 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 11th. The shares were bought at an average price of $17.78 per share, with a total value of $88,900.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 1.31% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of KAR. Bank of Montreal Can raised its stake in shares of KAR Auction Services by 663.7% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 17,969 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $233,000 after buying an additional 15,616 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in shares of KAR Auction Services during the second quarter worth $1,201,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of KAR Auction Services during the second quarter worth $548,000. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al acquired a new stake in shares of KAR Auction Services during the second quarter worth $410,000. Finally, Verition Fund Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of KAR Auction Services during the second quarter worth $471,000. 88.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

KAR Auction Services Company Profile

KAR Auction Services, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, used vehicle auctions and related vehicle remarketing services for the automotive industry in the United States, Europe, Canada, Mexico, and the United Kingdom. The company operates through two segments, ADESA Auctions and AFC. The ADESA Auctions segment offers whole car auctions and related services to the vehicle remarketing industry through online auctions and auction facilities.

Further Reading: How is inflation measured?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on KAR Auction Services (KAR)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for KAR Auction Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for KAR Auction Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.