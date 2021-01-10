Kcash (KCASH) Tops 1-Day Trading Volume of $2.28 Million

Kcash (CURRENCY:KCASH) traded 0.6% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on January 10th. Over the last seven days, Kcash has traded 12.9% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Kcash token can currently be bought for $0.0194 or 0.00000051 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including BitForex, OKEx and HADAX. Kcash has a total market cap of $8.65 million and $2.28 million worth of Kcash was traded on exchanges in the last day.

About Kcash

KCASH is a Zero-Knowledge Proof token that uses the SHA-512 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was July 1st, 2018. Kcash’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 445,499,083 tokens. Kcash’s official Twitter account is @Kcashofficial and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Kcash is www.kcash.com.

Kcash can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: OKEx, HADAX and BitForex. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Kcash directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Kcash should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Kcash using one of the exchanges listed above.

