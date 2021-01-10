Keep Network (KEEP) Hits Market Cap of $110.56 Million

Keep Network (CURRENCY:KEEP) traded 0.6% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on January 10th. One Keep Network token can currently be bought for approximately $0.24 or 0.00000610 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Keep Network has traded 11.2% higher against the US dollar. Keep Network has a total market capitalization of $110.56 million and $953,052.00 worth of Keep Network was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Keep Network Token Profile

Keep Network’s total supply is 999,848,781 tokens and its circulating supply is 457,419,758 tokens. The official website for Keep Network is keep.network

Keep Network Token Trading

Keep Network can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Keep Network directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Keep Network should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Keep Network using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

