Keep Network Trading 2.6% Higher Over Last 7 Days (KEEP)

Keep Network (CURRENCY:KEEP) traded 3.4% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on January 10th. Keep Network has a total market cap of $108.48 million and $1.31 million worth of Keep Network was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Keep Network has traded 2.6% higher against the US dollar. One Keep Network token can now be bought for about $0.24 or 0.00000625 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002637 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00000819 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9.17 or 0.00024189 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $41.88 or 0.00110426 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $79.08 or 0.00215035 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 23.1% against the dollar and now trades at $25.98 or 0.00068487 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $89.46 or 0.00235868 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $23.28 or 0.00061384 BTC.

yearn.finance (YFI) traded 8.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $33,353.35 or 0.87935480 BTC.

Keep Network Profile

Keep Network’s total supply is 999,848,781 tokens and its circulating supply is 457,407,236 tokens. Keep Network’s official website is keep.network

Buying and Selling Keep Network

Keep Network can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges.

