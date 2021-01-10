Keep3rV1 1-Day Trading Volume Reaches $11.63 Million (KP3R)

Keep3rV1 (CURRENCY:KP3R) traded 13.6% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on January 10th. Keep3rV1 has a market capitalization of $60.21 million and $11.63 million worth of Keep3rV1 was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Keep3rV1 has traded 4.7% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Keep3rV1 token can currently be bought for about $301.04 or 0.00784650 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002607 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00000825 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9.30 or 0.00024232 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $42.31 or 0.00110289 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $79.08 or 0.00215035 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 8.8% against the dollar and now trades at $255.22 or 0.00665231 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 17.7% against the dollar and now trades at $25.01 or 0.00065179 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $89.43 or 0.00233088 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $23.28 or 0.00060687 BTC.

Keep3rV1 Token Profile

Keep3rV1’s total supply is 200,001 tokens. The official website for Keep3rV1 is keep3r.network . Keep3rV1’s official message board is andrecronje.medium.com/keep3r-network-v1-beta-20ab98c9e91a

Keep3rV1 Token Trading

Keep3rV1 can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Keep3rV1 directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Keep3rV1 should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Keep3rV1 using one of the exchanges listed above.

