Keep4r (KP4R) Trading 34.7% Higher This Week

Keep4r (CURRENCY:KP4R) traded down 4.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 8:00 AM ET on January 10th. Keep4r has a total market capitalization of $922,648.63 and approximately $109,096.00 worth of Keep4r was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Keep4r token can currently be bought for approximately $12.88 or 0.00032477 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Keep4r has traded 34.7% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002524 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00000843 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.43 or 0.00023790 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $43.24 or 0.00109077 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $79.08 or 0.00215035 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 10.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $254.30 or 0.00641460 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $92.39 or 0.00233058 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 7.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $21.93 or 0.00055326 BTC.

Keep4r Profile

Keep4r’s total supply is 100,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 71,661 tokens. Keep4r’s official website is kp4r.network/#

Keep4r Token Trading

Keep4r can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Keep4r directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Keep4r should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Keep4r using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

