Keep4r Reaches Market Cap of $848,660.77 (KP4R)

Keep4r (CURRENCY:KP4R) traded 13.6% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on January 10th. One Keep4r token can currently be purchased for about $11.84 or 0.00031961 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Keep4r has traded down 0.7% against the U.S. dollar. Keep4r has a total market cap of $848,660.77 and approximately $110,920.00 worth of Keep4r was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002698 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 9.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00000817 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 9.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.93 or 0.00024100 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $41.13 or 0.00110988 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $79.08 or 0.00215035 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 9.2% against the dollar and now trades at $24.25 or 0.00065458 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $89.42 or 0.00241320 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22.73 or 0.00061334 BTC.

yearn.finance (YFI) traded 13.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $31,974.35 or 0.86291390 BTC.

Keep4r Profile

Keep4r’s total supply is 100,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 71,661 tokens. Keep4r’s official website is kp4r.network/#

Buying and Selling Keep4r

