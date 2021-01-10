KeeperDAO Market Capitalization Achieves $5.32 Million (ROOK)

KeeperDAO (CURRENCY:ROOK) traded 21.5% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 22:00 PM ET on January 10th. One KeeperDAO token can currently be purchased for approximately $146.05 or 0.00423896 BTC on exchanges. KeeperDAO has a market capitalization of $5.32 million and $3.47 million worth of KeeperDAO was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, KeeperDAO has traded 28.1% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002900 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 19.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00000781 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 21.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.64 or 0.00022188 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 14.1% against the dollar and now trades at $38.18 or 0.00110828 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $79.08 or 0.00215035 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $89.42 or 0.00259523 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 6.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $21.49 or 0.00062377 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 9.3% against the dollar and now trades at $21.63 or 0.00062792 BTC.

yearn.finance (YFI) traded 21.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $29,219.38 or 0.84806114 BTC.

KeeperDAO Profile

KeeperDAO’s total supply is 1,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 36,430 tokens. The official website for KeeperDAO is app.keeperdao.com

KeeperDAO Token Trading

