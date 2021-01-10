KeeperDAO (ROOK) Reaches One Day Trading Volume of $3.51 Million

KeeperDAO (CURRENCY:ROOK) traded down 6.7% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on January 10th. During the last seven days, KeeperDAO has traded 65.2% higher against the U.S. dollar. One KeeperDAO token can currently be bought for $176.17 or 0.00445376 BTC on popular exchanges. KeeperDAO has a market capitalization of $6.42 million and approximately $3.51 million worth of KeeperDAO was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002529 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00000827 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $9.36 or 0.00023660 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $42.94 or 0.00108561 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $79.08 or 0.00215035 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 9.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $250.57 or 0.00633463 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $92.65 or 0.00234230 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $21.66 or 0.00054768 BTC.

Celsius (CEL) traded down 7% against the dollar and now trades at $5.07 or 0.00012814 BTC.

KeeperDAO Token Profile

KeeperDAO’s total supply is 1,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 36,430 tokens. The official website for KeeperDAO is app.keeperdao.com

Buying and Selling KeeperDAO

KeeperDAO can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as KeeperDAO directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade KeeperDAO should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase KeeperDAO using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

