Kemacoin (KEMA) Hits Market Capitalization of $23,125.94

Kemacoin (CURRENCY:KEMA) traded down 7.8% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on January 10th. In the last seven days, Kemacoin has traded up 0.3% against the US dollar. One Kemacoin coin can now be bought for $0.0009 or 0.00000002 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Kemacoin has a total market capitalization of $23,125.94 and approximately $75.00 worth of Kemacoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Kemacoin alerts:

Bonorum (BONO) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $109.45 or 0.00276699 BTC.

Sapphire (SAPP) traded 26.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0854 or 0.00000216 BTC.

Zenon (ZNN) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.85 or 0.00007199 BTC.

Decentrahub Coin (DCNTR) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $10.33 or 0.00026121 BTC.

Midas (MIDAS) traded down 17.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2.82 or 0.00007124 BTC.

Modern Investment Coin (MODIC) traded down 12.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.40 or 0.00003545 BTC.

Havy (HAVY) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

SovranoCoin (SVR) traded 27.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.62 or 0.00001576 BTC.

Hashshare (HSS) traded 9.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0048 or 0.00000012 BTC.

ESBC (ESBC) traded 20.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0202 or 0.00000051 BTC.

Kemacoin Coin Profile

Kemacoin (KEMA) is a coin. Kemacoin’s total supply is 25,017,096 coins and its circulating supply is 24,360,241 coins. Kemacoin’s official website is www.kema.io

Buying and Selling Kemacoin

Kemacoin can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Kemacoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Kemacoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Kemacoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Kemacoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Kemacoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.