Kemacoin (KEMA) Trading Down 16.6% Over Last 7 Days

Kemacoin (CURRENCY:KEMA) traded down 16.3% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 22:00 PM ET on January 10th. One Kemacoin coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Kemacoin has a market cap of $20,143.58 and $31.00 worth of Kemacoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Kemacoin has traded down 16.6% against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Kemacoin alerts:

Bonorum (BONO) traded down 15.6% against the dollar and now trades at $95.33 or 0.00276698 BTC.

Sapphire (SAPP) traded down 17.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0782 or 0.00000227 BTC.

Zenon (ZNN) traded 11.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.54 or 0.00007365 BTC.

Decentrahub Coin (DCNTR) traded 16.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.99 or 0.00026093 BTC.

Midas (MIDAS) traded 22.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.59 or 0.00007514 BTC.

Modern Investment Coin (MODIC) traded down 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.43 or 0.00004160 BTC.

Havy (HAVY) traded 16.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Hashshare (HSS) traded up 48.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0065 or 0.00000019 BTC.

SovranoCoin (SVR) traded 24.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.48 or 0.00001393 BTC.

ESBC (ESBC) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0167 or 0.00000048 BTC.

Kemacoin Profile

Kemacoin is a coin. Kemacoin’s total supply is 25,017,096 coins and its circulating supply is 24,360,241 coins. The official website for Kemacoin is www.kema.io

Buying and Selling Kemacoin

Kemacoin can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Kemacoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Kemacoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Kemacoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Kemacoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Kemacoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.