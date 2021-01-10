Kepler Capital Markets Reaffirms Buy Rating for DHT (NYSE:DHT)

DHT (NYSE:DHT)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by Kepler Capital Markets in a report issued on Sunday, AnalystRatings.com reports. They presently have a $7.40 price target on the shipping company’s stock. Kepler Capital Markets’ target price suggests a potential upside of 29.14% from the company’s current price.

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on DHT. BidaskClub downgraded DHT from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Friday, December 18th. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price objective on DHT from $7.50 to $6.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 23rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded DHT from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded DHT from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, November 16th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. DHT presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $6.30.

Shares of DHT opened at $5.73 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $844.72 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.82 and a beta of -0.10. DHT has a fifty-two week low of $4.52 and a fifty-two week high of $8.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 2.74 and a quick ratio of 2.51. The business’s 50-day moving average is $5.32 and its 200-day moving average is $5.36.

DHT (NYSE:DHT) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 9th. The shipping company reported $0.33 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by $0.06. DHT had a return on equity of 32.82% and a net margin of 42.24%. The company had revenue of $117.51 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $109.30 million. Equities research analysts expect that DHT will post 1.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. FMR LLC bought a new position in shares of DHT during the 1st quarter valued at about $821,000. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its stake in DHT by 23.2% in the 2nd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 254,130 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $1,304,000 after acquiring an additional 47,823 shares in the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. lifted its stake in DHT by 994.9% in the 2nd quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 232,627 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $1,193,000 after acquiring an additional 211,380 shares in the last quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board bought a new stake in DHT in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $67,000. Finally, American International Group Inc. lifted its stake in DHT by 4.1% in the 2nd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 68,184 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $350,000 after acquiring an additional 2,687 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 52.82% of the company’s stock.

About DHT

DHT Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates crude oil tankers primarily in Monaco, Singapore, Oslo, and Norway. As of March 19, 2020, it had a fleet of 27 very large crude carriers with a capacity of 8,360,850 deadweight tons. The company was founded in 2005 and is headquartered in Hamilton, Bermuda.

