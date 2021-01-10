Kepler Capital Markets Upgrades adidas (OTCMKTS:ADDYY) to “Buy”

adidas (OTCMKTS:ADDYY) was upgraded by research analysts at Kepler Capital Markets to a “buy” rating in a research report issued on Sunday, AnalystRatings.com reports.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Societe Generale downgraded adidas from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 11th. HSBC downgraded adidas from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, October 26th. Credit Suisse Group restated an “underperform” rating on shares of adidas in a research report on Wednesday, November 11th. Berenberg Bank restated a “buy” rating on shares of adidas in a research report on Monday, November 16th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “neutral” rating on shares of adidas in a research report on Wednesday, October 7th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. adidas has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $182.00.

ADDYY opened at $181.07 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $70.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 132.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.83 and a beta of 0.84. adidas has a 52-week low of $87.65 and a 52-week high of $185.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 1.39. The business’s fifty day moving average is $173.30 and its 200-day moving average is $157.83.

adidas (OTCMKTS:ADDYY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 10th. The company reported $1.64 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.56 by $0.08. adidas had a return on equity of 7.19% and a net margin of 2.33%. The business had revenue of $6.97 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.01 billion. On average, research analysts predict that adidas will post 1.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Tower View Investment Management & Research LLC grew its stake in shares of adidas by 18.6% in the 3rd quarter. Tower View Investment Management & Research LLC now owns 9,950 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,623,000 after purchasing an additional 1,560 shares during the last quarter. Canton Hathaway LLC acquired a new stake in shares of adidas in the 3rd quarter valued at $162,000. Harding Loevner LP acquired a new stake in shares of adidas in the 3rd quarter valued at $151,701,000. Colony Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of adidas by 32.7% in the 3rd quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 2,118 shares of the company’s stock valued at $343,000 after purchasing an additional 522 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its stake in shares of adidas by 15.5% in the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,039 shares of the company’s stock valued at $334,000 after purchasing an additional 274 shares in the last quarter. 0.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

adidas AG, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, produces, and markets athletic and sports lifestyle products worldwide. The company operates in 10 segments: Europe, North America Adidas, North America Reebok, Asia-Pacific, Russia/CIS, Latin America, Emerging Markets, Adidas Golf, Runtastic, and Other Centrally Managed Businesses.

